>MCI vs FUL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s FA Cup 2021-22 match between Manchester City and Fulham: Premier League leaders Manchester City will return to competitive action, with an FA Cup 2021-22 fourth round clash against Championship high-flyers Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, February 5, from 8:30 PM IST onwards. Pep Guardiola’s men eased past Swindon Town 4-1 in the third round to make it this far, while Marco Silva’s side saw Bristol City off by a narrow 1-0 win. With both Manchester City and Fulham leading their respective leagues at the moment, the upcoming FA Cup fixture between the two promises to be one of the higher quality meetings and fans here can check the MCI vs FUL Dream 11 and Predicted XIs here.

>MCI vs FUL Telecast

Advertisement

The FA Cup 2021-22 matches will not be broadcasted on any TV channels in India.

>MCI vs FUL Live Streaming

The FA Cup 2021-22 match between MCI vs FUL is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV.

>MCI vs FUL Match Details

The match between MCI vs FUL will be played on Saturday, February 5, at Eithad Stadium. The game will start at 08:30 PM (IST).

>MCI vs FUL Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Mitrovic

Vice-Captain: Grealish

Goalkeeper: Gazzaniga

Defenders: Adarabioyo, Cancelo, Ake, Walker

Midfielders: Fernandinho, Reed, Silva

Strikers: Mitrovic, Carvalho, Grealish

>Manchester City vs Fulham probable XI:

Manchester City: Steffen; Walker, Stones, Ake, Cancelo; Gundogan, Fernandinho, Silva; Mahrez, Foden, Grealish

Fulham: Gazzaniga; Williams, Ream, Adarabioyo, Bryan; Reed, Cairney; Wilson, Carvalho, Kebano; Mitrovic

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.