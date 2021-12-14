>MCI vs LU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Manchester City and Leeds United: Manchester City will lock horns with Leeds United on Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium as Premier League returns with another set of important matches. The reigning champions are enjoying an incredible run in England’s top tier and are leading the latest EPL standings with 38 points in their kitty after 16 rounds of matches.

City are one point ahead of second-placed Chelsea and will look to further extend that margin by collecting the maximum points from this fixture. The Sky Blues are coming into this game after defeating Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 in their most recent game.

Leeds are placed at the 15th spot with 16 points in their kitty from as many games. Leeds United have managed to win just three games this season while losing six and drawing seven matches. They are coming into this game after losing to Chelsea the previous weekend in a five-goal thriller.

>Ahead of today’s Premier League encounter between Manchester City and Leeds United; here is all you need to know:

>MCI vs LU Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Premier League match between Manchester City and Leeds United.

>MCI vs LU Live Streaming

The match between Manchester City and Leeds United is available to be streamed live on Hotstar+Disney App.

>MCI vs LU Match Details

The match between Manchester City and Leeds United will be played on Wednesday, December 15, at the Etihad Stadium. The game between Manchester City and Leeds United will start at 1:30 am (IST).

>MCI vs LU Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

>Captain: De Bruyne

>Vice-Captain: De Silva

>MCI vs LU Dream11 Team Prediction

>Goalkeeper: Meslier

>Defenders: Dallas, Llorente, Walker, Dias

>Midfielders: De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva, Raphinha

>Strikers: Sterling, Roberts

>Manchester City vs Leeds United starting line-ups:

>Manchester City Predicted Starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Mahrez, Sterling, Foden

>Leeds United Predicted Starting XI: Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Llorente, Firpo; Shackleton, Forshaw; Raphinha, Harrison, James; Roberts

