>MCI vs PSG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Champions League match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain: PSG travel to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City in their next UEFA Champions League Group A fixture. The Parisians secured a comfortable 2-0 win over City in the previous clash as Lionel Messi scored his maiden goal for PSG.

City lead the Group A table after Pep Guardiola’s side hammered Club Brugge 4-1 whereas PSG was held 2-2 by a resilient RB Leipzig. City are a point ahead of PSG in the UCL Group A standings and will seek payback in this blockbuster fixture.

While City enter the fixture without Kevin De Bruyne and Ferran Torres, PSG could introduce Sergio Ramos, who is fit and ready for the clash. Fans can check the MCI vs PSG Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

The Champions League matches will be broadcast on Sony Network.

>MCI vs PSG Live Streaming

The Champions League match between MCI vs PSG is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>MCI vs PSG Match Details

The match between MCI vs PSG will be played on Thursday, November 25, at the Etihad Stadium. The game will start at 1:30 am (IST).

>MCI vs PSG Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Lionel Messi

Vice-Captain: Mbappe

MCI vs PSG Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas

Defenders: Hakimi, Ruben Dias, Presnel Kimpembe, Joao Cancelo

Midfielders: Marco Veratti, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan

Strikers: Neymar, Mbappe, Lionel Messi

>Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain probable XI:

Manchester City Predicted Starting line-up: Ederson Moraes (GK), Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Bernado Silva, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting line-up: Keylor Navas (GK), Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Mendes, Marco Verratti, Gueye, Wijnaldum, Neymar, Mbappe, Lionel Messi

