MCI vs SCP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Manchester City and Sporting CP:

Premier League champions Manchester City are all but through to the next round of the UEFA Champions League after thrashing Sporting CP 5-0 during the first leg of their last 16 tie. On Thursday, when the Sky Blues play host to the Portuguese side, they will look to put that tie to bed by registering a comfortable win here too. The touring team will look to salvage their pride by winning this fixture.

Pep Guardiola’s men will head into this fixture high on confidence, having recorded a 4-1 win over their city rivals Manchester United over the weekend.

Sporting, meanwhile, are enduring a horrid run of late under Ruben Amorim. They have won just two of their last six games across competitions. In their most recent league game, they edged past Arouca 2-0 on Sunday.

Ahead of tonight’s UEFA Champions League game between Manchester City and Sporting CP; here are all the details about the match:

MCI vs SCP Telecast

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Manchester City and Sporting CP will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

MCI vs SCP Live Streaming

The match between Manchester City and Sporting CP is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App.

MCI vs SCP Match Details

The match between Manchester City and Sporting CP will be played on Thursday, March 10, at Etihad Stadium. The game between MCI vs SCP will start at 1:30 am (IST).

MCI vs SCP Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Raheem Sterling

Vice-Captain: Phil Foden

MCI vs SCP Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Ederson Moraes

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte, Goncalo Inacio, Sebastian Coates

Midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Pablo Sarabia, Nuno Santos

Strikers: Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling

Manchester City vs Sporting CP probable XI:

Manchester City Possible Starting Line-up: Ederson Moraes, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling

Sporting CP Possible Starting Line-up: Antonio Adan, Goncalo Inacio, Sebastian Coates, Zouhair Feddal, Pedro Porro, Daniel Braganca, Manuel Ugarte, Ruben Vinagre, Pablo Sarabia, Nuno Santos, Islam Slimani

