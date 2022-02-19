>MCI vs TOT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur: Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur will face a stern test against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City on Saturday as Premier League returns with another set of important games. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 pm (IST) and it will be held at the Etihad Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur are having a mediocre run in their domestic league as they are currently occupying the 8th spot on the table with 36 points. They will come into this game on the back of another embarrassing 0-2 loss at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

Man City, meanwhile, are enjoying an incredible campaign so far as they have collected 63 points from 25 games. They are heading the Premier League table and are favourites to defend their title. In their most recent game, City hammered Portugal’s Sporting 5-0 in the last 16 tie of the UEFA Champions League.

Ahead of today’s Premier League encounter between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur; here is all you need to know:

>MCI vs TOT Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

>MCI vs TOT Live Streaming

The match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar App.

>MCI vs TOT Match Details

The match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will be played on Saturday, February 19, at Etihad Stadium. The game between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will start at 11:00 pm (IST).

>MCI vs TOT Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Sterling

Vice-Captain: Kane

>MCI vs TOT Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Lloris

Defenders: Dier, Romero, Cancelo

Midfielders: De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo, Hojbjerg

Strikers: Kane, Sterling, Son

>Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur starting line-ups:

Manchester City Predicted Starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Reguilon; Lucas, Kane, Son

