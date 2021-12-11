>MCI vs WOL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers: League leaders and reigning champions Manchester City will look to put early pressure on Chelsea and Liverpool by taking maximum points home when they play host to Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in their next Premier League game.

Pep Guardiola’s men will have extra motivation to be at their absolute best against Wolves, having lost to RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League midweek. City’s last defeat, however, in their domestic league came last month when they were battered by Crystal Palace. And, since then that have been in fine fettle winning their next five games in Premier League.

Wolves, on the other hand, are winless in their previous three games. In their most recent fixture, they were beaten at the hands of Liverpool 0-1. Before that, they played out two goalless draws against 18th placed Burnley and bottom-placed Norwich City.

Ahead of today’s Premier League encounter between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers; here is all you need to know:

>MCI vs WOL Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

>MCI vs WOL Live Streaming

The match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers is available to be streamed live on Hotstar+Disney App.

>MCI vs WOL Match Details

The match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers will be played on Saturday, December 11, at the Etihad Stadium. The game between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers will start at 06:00 pm (IST).

>MCI vs WOL Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Silva

Vice-Captain: Traore

>MCI vs WOL Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: José Sá

Defenders: Kilman, Saiss, Stones, Cancelo

Midfielders: Ait-Nouri, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne

Strikers: Traore, Silva

>Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers starting line-ups:

Manchester City Predicted Starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Silva, Sterling, Grealish

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted Starting XI: José Sá; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Neves, Dendoncker, Ait-Nouri; Traore, Jimenez, Hwang

