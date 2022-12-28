Meet Betinho, The Little-known Striker Added to Manchester United Squad by Premier League

Manchester United fans were left baffled after Premier League listed a third-division Portuguese striker Betinho as their player on their official website ahead of the club’s clash with Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

A screenshot of the 29-year-old striker’s inclusion from Premier League’s official website went viral in no time. However, it is now being reported that the incident occurred due to a ‘technical issue’ and Manchester United officials have already informed the Premier League about the error.

However, the Portuguese footballer did not waste much time responding to the incident. Betinho, in one of his Instagram stories, thanked Manchester United and jokingly revealed that he is eager to share the dressing room along with the other Portuguese players.

The story was uploaded by Betinho with a caption in Portuguese that roughly translated to, “Thank you Manchester United see you soon. Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot It will be a pleasure to share a locker room with you."

Betinho also shared a picture of his photoshopped image in Manchester United jersey.

Betinho has been a part of the Sporting CP youth system and he had also represented Brentford in one game during the Championship in 2014-15 season.

He was on the field for 13 minutes during Brentford’s 3-0 home defeat to Norwich and was left on the bench for their next six games.

However, the season proved to be a hapless one for Betinho after he failed to feature even in the squad in the remainder of Norwich’s campaign.

Later, Betinho joined Portuguese side Clube de Futebol Os Belenenses. In 2019, Betinho was roped in by the third-tier Portuguese football side Sporting Clube de Espinho.

Meawhile, Marcus Rashford produced a stellar show for Manchester United and guided the Red Devils to a comfortable 3-0 Premier League triumph over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

The English striker scored one goal and provided assist for another as Manchester United made a positive start to the second half of the Premier League season.

They are now a just point behind fourth-placed Tottenham in the standings.

Erik ten Hag’s men, with 29 points under their belt, currently find themselves at the fifth spot.

