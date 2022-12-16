'Messi Doesn’t Scare Us,' Says Theo Hernandez Ahead of World Cup Final

France defender Theo Hernandez stated that Argentina star, Lionel Messi doesn’t scare them and they will focus only on working hard and defending the title.

Both the teams have had a great tournament so far. Messi became one of the top-scorers when he netted a goal and did a stunning assist to put Argentina in the finals, thrashing Croatia in the semis. While, France also won their semi-final against the high-flying Morocco with the help of goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani.

After winning against Morocco, Hernandez spoke to Raisport, where he mentioned said that it was a fantastic evening and a difficult match at the end of the day. He further said that the next goal for the team will be to recover well and win the title once again.

“It was an incredible evening, we knew it would be a difficult match because Morocco are an excellent team but we won and now we have to think about the final. It was a fantastic month, in which we have worked every day to get to this moment: now we have to recover well, I’m really tired," said Hernandez.

Hernandez further stated that the team would need to give 100 percent in the final and admitted that though Argentina is an incredible team but Messi doesn’t scare the French players.

“It was nice to win this semi-final but on Sunday we have to be at 100%. Messi doesn’t scare us, Argentina has an incredible team but we have a few days to work and prepare properly," said Hernandez.

France are just one step away from defending their title. They have entered the finals in a row and Hernandez believes that playing in two World Cup finals is. incredible. However, he also mentioned that this time he would be playing for his brother Lucas in the final.

“Playing two World Cup finals in a row is an incredible moment. We did a good job. It was hard, but we are in the final," he said.

“We will work hard to win this final. I also have a big thought for my brother," he said in reference to his brother Lucas Hernandez, who was ruled out with a knee injury during their group stage opener against Australia.

