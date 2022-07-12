Mesut Ozil's Contract at Fenerbahce Terminated, Says Report

German footballer, Mesut Ozil’s stint at Fenerbahce has come to an end after his contract at the Turkish was reportedly terminated. Ozil had signed for Fenerbahce just 18 months back after London giants Arsenal agreed to release him.

Ozil even led the Fenerbahce side just a few days ago. And the Turkish side even bagged a 2-1 win in that game but the situation dramatically changed since then.

According to a report published by NTVSpor, on Monday, Ozil’s contract at Fenerbahce was terminated by the club. Though, another report claimed that the decision was a mutual one.

Ozil was suspended indefinitely back in March from Fenerbahce’s squad after he got involved in an argument with then-head coach Ismail Kartal. Jorge Jesus replaced Kartal as head coach in May.

According to NTV Spor, Ozil is not a part of the new manager’s plans as well. “He had his time, his space. He has a beautiful history in Turkey, no one can take it away from him," Jesus said recently according to SPORTBIBLE.

“He is a well-known player around the world. But I will follow exactly what was the end of the Ozil era. The most important thing here is Fenerbahce and it is from there that I build my ideas and the players who come to work with me," he added.

Ozil’s agent Erkut Sogut claimed in June that the World Cup-winning footballer will aim for a stint with eSports after his playing career ends.

“He will go more into eSports, play himself and maybe become an eSports athlete," Sogut told the Daily Telegraph.

Ozil, who was earning £350,000 a week at Arsenal, joined the Gunners in September from Real Madrid. Ozil represented Madrid 159 times and scored 27 goals.

For Arsenal, Ozil played 254 times and found the back of the net 44 times.

In the recently concluded Turkish Super Lig, Ozil bagged eight goals along with two assists for Fenerbahce.

Ozil, who was an integral member of Germany’s 2014 World Cup-winning squad, has featured in 92 international matches so far. He has, till now, scored 23 goals on the international circuit.

