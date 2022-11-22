Mexico vs Poland Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs

Mexico and Poland will face off in a crucial Group C encounter of the FIFA World Cup on November 22. Mexico will rely heavily on the likes of Edson Alvarez and Napoli’s Hirving Lozano on Tuesday. Poland will have to devise specific plans against both Alvarez and Lozano if they are to win.

The dynamics of this group make this clash very important for both Mexico and Poland. Lionel Messi-led Argentina are the favourites to top Group C and Saudi Arabia is the weakest side of the group. Therefore, it is highly likely that Mexico and Poland will be scraping against each other to grab the second spot in Group C.

This match is essentially a knockout game if we assume that Argentina will defeat every other team in this group. Poland’s Robert Lewandowski will have plenty of motivation against Mexico as the Barcelona forward will be looking for his first World Cup goal.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Mexico and Poland, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup match between Mexico and Poland be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Mexico and Poland will be played on November 22, Tuesday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup match between Mexico and Poland be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Mexico and Poland will be played at Stadium 974.

What time will the FIFA World Cup match between Mexico and Poland begin?

The FIFA World Cup match between Mexico and Poland will begin at 9:30 pm IST, on November 22.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between Mexico and Poland?

The FIFA World Cup match between Mexico and Poland will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between Mexico and Poland?

The FIFA World Cup match between Mexico and Poland will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Mexico vs Poland Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Robert Lewandowski

Vice-Captain: Alexis Vega

Suggested Playing XI for Mexico vs Poland Dream11 Fantasy Team

GK: Guillermo Ochoa

DEF: Jorge Sánchez, Héctor Moreno, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior

MID: Edson Álvarez, Héctor Herrera, Damian Szymanski

ST: Alexis Vega, Hirving Lozano, Robert Lewandowski

Mexico: Ochoa; Sanchez, Montes, Moreno, Gallardo; Alvarez, Herrera, Guardado; Lozano, Martin, Vega

Poland: Szczesny; Bednarek, Glik, Kiwior; Bereszynski, Krychowiak, Zielinski, Szymanski, Zalewski; Swiderski, Lewandowski

