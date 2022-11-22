Mexico vs Poland Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Mexico and Poland have been put together alongside Saudi Arabia and Argentina in Group C of the FIFA 2022 World Cup Qatar. With the Argentines coming with a hot streak of form into the competition, both Poland and Mexico would be looking to put some points on the board before they must face La Albiceleste.

Robert Lewandowski is in fine form bagging 18 goals and four assists in 19 matches across all competitions for Barcelona this season. The Polish fans would be hoping that he can continue that same vein of form for the national side.

Mexico are famous for punching above their weight in the FIFA World Cup. Guillermo Ochoa has been a dependable option between the sticks for the Mexicans for quite a while now. At 37 years old, Ochoa has substantial experience and it would take something really special to put the ball past him in the net.

This encounter can set up the trajectory of the group and it will be interesting to see who can draw first blood.

Ahead of Tuesday’s FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Mexico and Poland; here is all you need to know:

What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Mexico vs Poland be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Mexico and Poland will take place on November 22, Tuesday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Mexico vs Poland be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Mexico and Poland will be played at Stadium 974 in Doha.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Mexico vs Poland begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Mexico and Poland will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Mexico and Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Mexico vs Poland Possible Starting XI:

Mexico Predicted Starting Line-up: Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sanchez, Johan Vasquez, Cesar Montes, Gerardo Arteaga; Edson Alvarez, Hector Herrera, Luis Chavez; Alexis Vega, Raul Jimenez, Hirving Lozano

Poland Predicted Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny, Jan Bednarek, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Matty Cash, Sebastian Szymanski, Krystian Bielik, Piotr Zielinski, Przemysław Frankowski ,Arkadiusz Milik, Robert Lewandowski

