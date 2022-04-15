MIL vs GEN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Serie A 2021-22 match between AC Milan and Genoa: Tabletoppers AC Milan will roll out the carpet for relegation zone hit Genoa when they meet at San Siro. AC Milan, at the same time, will look to cement their position. Right now, they are on a 2-point difference with second-placed Inter Milan.

Genoa, who are sitting on the 19th slot with 22 points, will try to produce a clinical show when they meet Milan.

Ahead of today’s 2021-22 Serie A match between AC Milan and Genoa; here is all you need to know:

MIL vs GEN Telecast

MTV will telecast the Serie A 2021-22 match between AC Milan and Genoa.

MIL vs GEN Live Streaming

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Genoa is available to be streamed live on Voot App and Jio TV App.

MIL vs GEN Match Details

The match between AC Milan and Genoa will be played on Saturday, April 16, at the San Siro. The game between AC Milan and Genoa will start at 12:30 am (IST).

MIL vs GEN Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Salvatore Sirigu

Vice-Captain: Olivier Giroud

MIL vs GEN Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Salvatore Sirigu

Defenders: Leo Ostigard, Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Johan Vasquez

Midfielders: Sandro Tonali, Milan Badelj, Franck Kessie

Strikers: Brahim Diaz, Caleb Ekuban, Olivier Giroud

AC Milan vs Genoa probable XI:

AC Milan Predicted Starting XI: Mike Maignan; Davide Calabria, Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Franck Kessie, Sandro Tonali; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Olivier Giroud

Genoa Predicted Starting XI: Salvatore Sirigu; Silvan Hefti, Nikola Maksimovic, Leo Ostigard, Johan Vasquez; Pablo Galdames, Milan Badelj; Filippo Melegoni, Nadiem Amiri, Manolo Portanova; Caleb Ekuban

