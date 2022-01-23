>MIL vs JUV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Serie A match between AC Milan and Juventus: The two biggest teams in Italy -Juventus and AC Milan - will lock horns on Monday night at the San Siro stadium in a blockbuster Serie A fixture. Both Juve and Milan have several superstars in their ranks and will look to collect all three points from this game.

The Rossoneri are coming into this game after suffering a 1-2 loss in the week gone by at the hands of Spezia and will look to bounce back here. AC Milan have also fallen behind in their title race with their city rivals Inter as they are now two points behind them despite playing one game extra.

On the other hand, Juve have improved following a slow start to their campaign. They are currently sitting at the fifth spot on the table with 41 points. In their most recent game, they defeated Sampdoria 4-1 in R16 of Coppa Italia.

Advertisement

Ahead of today’s AC Milan and Juventus’ Serie A encounter; here is everything you need to know:

>MIL vs JUV Telecast

The match between AC Milan and Juventus will be televised on MTV in India.

>MIL vs JUV Live Streaming

The match between AC Milan and Juventus is available to be streamed live on Voot and JioTV in India.

>MIL vs JUV Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, January 24, at San Siro Stadium. The game between AC Milan and Juventus will start at 01:15 am (IST).

>MIL vs JUV Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain- Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Vice-Captain- Paulo Dybala

>MIL vs JUV Dream11 Team Prediction

Goal-Keeper: Wojciecj Szczesny

Advertisement

Defenders: Matthijs de Ligt, Giorgio Chiellini, Davide Calabria, Pierre Kalulu

Mid-Fielders: Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao

Forward: Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

>AC Milan vs Juventus probable XI:

AC Milan Possible Starting Line-up: Mike Maignan; Davide Calabria, Pierre Kalulu, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Rade Krunic, Sandro Tonali; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Juventus Possible Starting Line-up: Wojciecj Szczesny; Luca Pellegrini, Matthijs de Ligt, Giorgio Chiellini, Danilo; Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Locatelli, Juan Cuadrado, Weston McKennie; Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.