MIL vs UDIDream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Serie A match between Udinese and Udinese: AC Milan host Udinese in Serie A action at the San Siro on Friday, from 23:15 AM IST onwards.AC Milan, the league leaders, will be eager to strengthen their lead at the top, after dropping points against Salernitana. The Rossoneri drew 2-2 on the weekend, however, it was to their luck as Inter Milan lost 0-2 to Sassuolo. AC Milan, now, have a slender two-point lead over their rivals and have a chance at hand to walk away with three points, however, a win won’t come easy as Udinese drew 1-1 to Lazio in a hard-fought battle. Milan are undefeated in their last five matches, winning three and drawing two whereas Udinese have won one, drawn two and lost two in the same number of matches played. An opportunity for AC Milan to extend their lead at the top and fans here can check the MIL vs UDIDream 11 and Predicted XI here.

MIL vs UDI Telecast

The Serie A matches will be telecasted on MTV in India.

MIL vs UDILive Streaming

The match between MIL vs UDIwill be live-streamed online on Voot.

MIL vs UDI Match Details

The match between UDI vs UDI will be played on Friday, February 25 at San Siro. The game will start at 23:15 PM (IST).

MIL vs UDIDream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Edin Dzeko

Vice-Captain: Lorenzo Insigne

MIL vs UDIDream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Marco Silvestri

Defenders: Theo Hernandez, Alessio Romagnoli, Pablo Mari, Rodrigo Becao

Midfielders: Tolgay Arslan, Sandro Tonali, Brahim Diaz

Strikers: Rafael Leao, Olivier Giroud, Junior Messias

AC Milan vs Udinese probable XI:

AC Milan Predicted Starting line-up: Mike Maignan (GK), Theo Hernandez, Alessio Romagnoli, Fikayo Tomori, Davide Calabria, Ismael Bennacer, Sandro Tonali, Rafael Leao, Brahim Diaz, Junior Messias, Olivier Giroud

Udinese FC Predicted Starting line-up: Marco Silvestri (GK), Nehuen Perez, Pablo Mari, Rodrigo Becao, Nahuel Molina, Jean-Victor Makengo, Walace, Tolgay Arslan, Brandon Soppy, Beto, Gerard Deulofeu

