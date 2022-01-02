>MLC vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s La Liga 2021-22 match between Mallorca and Barcelona: Barcelona will resume their La Liga campaign on Monday with an away match against Mallorca at the Iberostar Stadium. The Catalan giants are picking up the pace after a slow start to the season. In their last game, they stole an away point against Sevilla before Christmas break.

The home team, on the other hand, will come into this game after a crushing 1-4 defeat at the hands of Granada on December 19. Mallorca’s loss at Granada came after an impressive spell during which they held Celta Vigo for a draw and defeated Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona have won their last seven games against Mallorca in all competitions and will head into this game as favourites.

>Moving on to the points table:

Barca are occupying the seventh spot on the table with 28 points. They have played 18 games so far this season and have managed to win just four of them while losing seven games.

Mallorca are placed at the 15th spot, 5 points above the relegation zone.

Telecast, live stream, date, time and venue; here is all you want to know about today’s La Liga match between Mallorca and Barcelona.

>MLC vs BAR Telecast

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Mallorca and Barcelona will be telecasted on MTV.

>MLC vs BAR Live Streaming

The match between the La Liga match between Mallorca and Barcelona is available to be streamed live on Voot App and Jio TV App.

>MLC vs BAR Match Details

The match between Mallorca and Barcelona will be played on Sunday, January 3, at 01:30 am (IST) at the Iberostar Stadium. The game between Mallorca and Barcelona will start at 01:30 am (IST).

>MLC vs BAR Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

>Captain: Frenkie de Jong

>Vice-Captain: Ferrán Jutglà

>MLC vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction

>Goalkeeper: Marc-André ter Stegen

>Defenders: Eric García, Gerard Piqué, Pablo Maffeo, Brian Oliván

>Midfielders: Iddrisu Baba Mohammed, Antonio Sanchez, Frenkie de Jong, Riqui Puig

>Strikers: Ferrán Jutglà, Abdón Prats

>Mallorca vs Barcelona probable XI:

>Mallorca Possible Starting Line-up: Manolo Reina, Brian Oliván, Josep Gayá, Martin Valjent, Pablo Maffeo, Iddrisu Baba Mohammed, Antonio Sanchez, Dani Rodríguez, Lee Kang-In, Javier Llabres, Abdón Prats

>Barcelona Possible Starting Line-up: Marc-André ter Stegen, Ronald Araújo , Eric García, Gerard Piqué, Óscar Mingueza, Frenkie de Jong, Riqui Puig, Nicolás González Iglesias, Ilias Akhomach, Ferrán Jutglà, Yusuf Demir

