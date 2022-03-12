Home » News » Football » MLS Commissioner Don Garber Receives Werner Fricker Award

MLS Commissioner Don Garber Receives Werner Fricker Award

Don Garber (Twitter)
Don Garber (Twitter)

The Werner Fricker Builder Award is given to an individual or group who dedicate at least 20 years to the sport and establish a lasting legacy in American soccer.

Associated Press
Updated: March 12, 2022, 14:15 IST

Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber was given the 2022 Werner Fricker Builder Award by the U.S. Soccer Federation on Friday.

The 64-year-old succeeded Doug Logan as MLS commissioner in 1999 and has overseen the league’s expansion from 10 to 29 teams and the opening of 26 soccer-specific stadiums in the U.S. and Canada.

first published: March 12, 2022, 14:15 IST