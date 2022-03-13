MLS: Darwin Quintero Strikes Twice in Houston Dynamo's 2-1 Win Over Vancouver Whitecaps

Darwin Quintero scored a goal in each half to lead the Houston Dynamo to a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS action on Saturday.

Lucas Cavallini notched a goal — Vancouver’s first of the season — in the 14th minute to stake the Whitecaps to a 1-0 lead. Quintero pulled the Dynamo even in the 33rd minute when he caught Vancouver goalkeeper Thomas Hasal out of postion and scored on a tap-in.

Eventually, Quintero scored the game-winner on a kick from outside the box in the 50th minute.

Advertisement

It was the Dynamo’s first win under new manager Paolo Nagamura. Houston were held scoreless in its first two matches.

The Dynamo had double the number of shots that the Whitecaps had with eight shots, out of which four of them were on target as compared to the one shot on target that the Whitecaps had at the end of the game.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.