Mohamed Salah, Sam Kerr win PFA Player of the Year Awards

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was named the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Player of the Year for the second time on Thursday. Chelsea’s Sam Kerr took the women’s award. Earlier in the month of April, the duo also won the footballer of the year by England’s Football Writers’ Association.

The Egyptian footballer had also won the award in the 2017-18 season, after Liverpool lifted both the League Cup and FA Cup, while also getting to the Champions League final where they lost to Real Madrid.

Salah scored 31 goals in all competitions for Liverpool and helped them win the League Cup and FA Cup.

“This one is a really good one to win, especially because it’s voted by players. It shows you that you’ve worked really hard and you get what you worked for," Salah said.

“I have my room with trophies in a cabinet and I made sure that I had another space for one more. I always keep space and just try to imagine that the trophies are going to come," he added.

On the other hand, Kerr top-scored in the Women’s Super League this season and became the first Australian player to win the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award.

“It’s a massive honour I think, whenever you’re voted by your peers. I think that’s the highest honour as a player so, it’s an amazing feeling," said Kerr, who played a key role in Chelsea’s domestic-double winning team.

Meanwhile, Phil Foden and Lauren Hemp of Manchester City retained their trophies for the Young Player of the Year. At the same time, former England coach Roy Hodgson and Brighton & Hove Albion Women’s manager Hope Powell received merit awards for their contribution to the game.

