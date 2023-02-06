Mohammedan SC vs Churchill Brothers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch I-League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Churchill Brothers will be hoping to make some progress towards a top-four spot as they take on Mohammedan SC. Both clubs will battle it out at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on February 7, at 4:30 pm IST. The Goan club are currently fifth in the table with 20 points so far. They have had a mixed season recording five wins, five losses and five draws in 15 games till now. Churchill Brothers would be looking to get back to winning ways, after recording a hefty 3-0 defeat against Sreenidi Deccan in their last outing.

Mohammedan SC sits in a lowly ninth position in the I league table as of writing. They are winless in their last three games. Kibu Vicuna’s men would thus be hoping to break this streak when they take on Churchill Brothers. They had to settle for a goalless draw in their last match against Tiddim Road Athletic Union.

Ahead of the I-League match between Mohammedan SC and Churchill Brothers, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the I-League 2022-23 match between Mohammedan SC and Churchill Brothers be played?

The I-League 2022-23 match between Mohammedan SC and Churchill Brothers will take place on February 7, Tuesday.

Where will the I-League 2022-23 match Mohammedan SC vs Churchill Brothers be played?

The I-League match between Mohammedan SC and Churchill Brothers will be played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

At what time will the I-League 2022-23 match Mohammedan SC vs Churchill Brothers begin?

The I-League match between Mohammedan SC and Churchill Brothers will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mohammedan SC vs Churchill Brothers match?

Mohammedan SC vs Churchill Brothers I-League match will be televised on Eurosport and Doordarshan (DD) Sports channels.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mohammedan SC vs Churchill Brothers match?

Mohammedan SC vs Churchill Brothers match will be streamed live on the Discovery+ app and website.

Mohammedan SC vs Churchill Brothers Possible Starting XI:

Mohammedan SC Predicted Starting Line-up: Zothanmawia, Ousmane N’Diaye, Sairuat Kima, Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak, Sandip Mandi, Kean Lewis, Sheikh Sahil, Christy Molly Davis, SK Faiaz, Mirlan Murzayev, Nikola Stojanovic

Chruchill Brothers Predicted Starting Line-up: Albino Gomes, Momo Cisse, Lamgoulen Hangshing, Ponif Vaz, Joseph Clemente, Mamit Vanlalduatsanga, Anil Rama Gaonkar, Kingsley Fernandes, Sharif Mukhammad, Emmanuel Yaghr, Martin Chaves

