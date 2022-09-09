Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters Durand Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After a gruelling round of matches in the group stage, the Durand Cup 2023 transcends to the quarter-finals with eight elite teams clashing against each other for a place in the semi-finals. The first quarter-final fixture will pit two of the most popular teams in Indian football as Mohammedan SC takes on Kerala Blasters on September 9, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two clubs and Mohammedan will enter the game as slight favourites after topping their group and remaining unbeaten in a pool that included the likes of ISL giants Bengaluru FC.

Mohammedan are the runners-up of the previous edition of the Durand Cup and will be eyeing to crown themselves as the champions of the coveted tournament this time around. Club captain Marcus Joseph, center-forward Faslurahman Methukayil, and winger Pritam Singh have been on fire for the Black Panthers throughout the group stage. The Kolkata side will fancy their chances against a second-string Kerala Blasters.

Blasters have had an absolute fairy tale run in the competition. They have put in a strong display so far, despite fielding a reserve team, and have just a solitary defeat in their tally. The Tuskers qualified for the quarter-finals under the tutelage of their U-18 coach Tomasz Tchorz and they did it with relative ease. But against a well-drilled Mohammedan side, the Blasters will have to be at their best to go through to the semis.

Will the Black Panthers roar their way to the next stage or will the Kerala side present their fans with a delicious post-Onam victory? Let’s wait and watch!

Ahead of the Durand Cup match between Mohammedan SC and Kerala Blasters, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Durand Cup match between Mohammedan SC and Kerala Blasters be played?

The Durand Cup match between Mohammedan SC and Kerala Blasters will be played on Friday, September 9.

Where will the match between Mohammedan SC and Kerala Blasters be played?

The Durand Cup match between Mohammedan SC and Kerala Blasters will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal.

What time will the match between Mohammedan SC and Kerala Blasters begin?

The Durand Cup match between Mohammedan SC and Kerala Blasters will begin at 6:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Mohammedan SC and Kerala Blasters?

The Durand Cup match between Mohammedan SC and Kerala Blasters will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Mohammedan SC and Kerala Blasters?

The Durand Cup match between Mohammedan SC and Kerala Blasters will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV.

Kerala Blasters Predicted Starting Line-up: Sachin Suresh (Gk), Marvan, Tejas Krishna, Muhammed Basith, Aritra Das, Muhammed Azhar, Vibin Mohanan, Gourav Kankonkar, Aimen, Roshan Gigi, Ajsal

Mohammedan SC Football Predicted Line-up: Sankar Roy (Gk), Ousman N’daiye, Sairuatkima, Vanlalzuidika Chakkchuakk, Abhishek Ambekar, Abhash Thapa, Nuriddin Davronov, Pritam Singh, Sk Faiaz, Marcus Joseph, Faslurahman Methukayil

