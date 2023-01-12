Home » News » Football » Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Aizawl FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch I-League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Aizawl FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch I-League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Aizawl FC Live Streaming of I-League 2022-23 Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the I-League 2022-23 between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Aizawl FC Live Streaming

Advertisement

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 13, 2023, 00:44 IST

Kolkata, India

Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Aizawl FC Live Streaming of I-League 2022-23 Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the I-League 2022-23 between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Aizawl FC Live Streaming
Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Aizawl FC Live Streaming of I-League 2022-23 Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the I-League 2022-23 between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Aizawl FC Live Streaming

Both Mohammedan Sporting Club and Aizawl FC will look to get back on the winning track as they are set to square off in I-League on Friday. The match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Aizawl FC is slated to be played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

A win on Friday will help the Kolkata giants in overtaking their Mizo opponents in the I-League standings. After clinching 12 points from 10 matches, Mohammedan Sporting Club now occupy the ninth spot in the standings. Mohammedan Sporting Club, in their last match, conceded a late goal against Rajasthan United FC to secure just a point.

Aizawl FC, on the other hand, played out a goalless draw against Real Kashmir FC in their last I-League fixture.

Advertisement

Ahead of the I-League match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Aizawl FC, here is all you need to know:

RELATED NEWS

On what date will the I-League 2022-23 match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Aizawl FC be played?

The I-League 2022-23 match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Aizawl FC will take place on January 13, Friday.

Where will the I-League 2022-23 match Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Aizawl FC be played?

The I-League match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Aizawl FC will be played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

At what time will the I-League 2022-23 match Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Aizawl FC begin?

The I-League match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Aizawl FC will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Aizawl FC I-League match?

Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Aizawl FC I-League match will be televised on DD Sports and Euro Sports in India.

Advertisement

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Aizawl FC I-League match?

Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Aizawl FC I-League match will be streamed live on Discovery+ platform.

Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Aizawl FC Possible Starting XI:

Mohammedan Sporting Club Predicted Starting Line-up: Sankar Roy, Ousmane N’Diaye, Shaher Shaheen, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Abhishek Ambekar, Kean Lewis, Faslurahaman Methukayil, Sheikh Sahil, Christy Molly Davis, Abiola Dauda, Marcus Joseph

Aizawl FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Lalmuansanga, Khawlhring Lalmalsawma, Lalchhawnkima, Akito Saito, Zodingliana Ralte, R Ramdinthara, Lalramsanga, Jeremy Laldinpuia, K Lalrinfela, Henry Kisekka, Lalchhanhima Sailo

Read all the Latest Sports News here

Follow us on

first published: January 12, 2023, 16:30 IST
last updated: January 13, 2023, 00:44 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

RRR Team Celebrates Win At Golden Globe Awards 2023: See Unseen Photos Of Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli And MM Keeravani

+10PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is A Picture Of Grace In Simple White Saree, Check Out The Diva's Gorgeous Monochrome Looks