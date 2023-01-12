Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Aizawl FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch I-League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Both Mohammedan Sporting Club and Aizawl FC will look to get back on the winning track as they are set to square off in I-League on Friday. The match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Aizawl FC is slated to be played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

A win on Friday will help the Kolkata giants in overtaking their Mizo opponents in the I-League standings. After clinching 12 points from 10 matches, Mohammedan Sporting Club now occupy the ninth spot in the standings. Mohammedan Sporting Club, in their last match, conceded a late goal against Rajasthan United FC to secure just a point.

Aizawl FC, on the other hand, played out a goalless draw against Real Kashmir FC in their last I-League fixture.

Advertisement

Ahead of the I-League match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Aizawl FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the I-League 2022-23 match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Aizawl FC be played?

The I-League 2022-23 match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Aizawl FC will take place on January 13, Friday.

Where will the I-League 2022-23 match Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Aizawl FC be played?

The I-League match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Aizawl FC will be played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

At what time will the I-League 2022-23 match Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Aizawl FC begin?

The I-League match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Aizawl FC will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Aizawl FC I-League match?

Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Aizawl FC I-League match will be televised on DD Sports and Euro Sports in India.

Advertisement

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Aizawl FC I-League match?

Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Aizawl FC I-League match will be streamed live on Discovery+ platform.

Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Aizawl FC Possible Starting XI:

Mohammedan Sporting Club Predicted Starting Line-up: Sankar Roy, Ousmane N’Diaye, Shaher Shaheen, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Abhishek Ambekar, Kean Lewis, Faslurahaman Methukayil, Sheikh Sahil, Christy Molly Davis, Abiola Dauda, Marcus Joseph

Aizawl FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Lalmuansanga, Khawlhring Lalmalsawma, Lalchhawnkima, Akito Saito, Zodingliana Ralte, R Ramdinthara, Lalramsanga, Jeremy Laldinpuia, K Lalrinfela, Henry Kisekka, Lalchhanhima Sailo

Read all the Latest Sports News here