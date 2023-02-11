Home » News » Football » Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Gokulam Kerala FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch I-League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Gokulam Kerala FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch I-League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 11, 2023, 17:43 IST

Kolkata, India

Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Gokulam Kerala FC Live Streaming of I-League 2022-23 Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the I-League 2022-23 match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Gokulam Kerala FC Live Streaming

Mohammedan Sporting Club are expected to face a stern test as they are set to take on a high-flying Gokulam Kerala FC side on Sunday. The I-League fixture between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Gokulam Kerala FC will take place at the Kishore Bharti Krirangan in Kolkata. In their first-leg meeting, Gokulam Kerala had managed to get the better of Mohammedan Sporting Club. The Kolkata giants will now aim to end their four-match winless streak when they face the defending I-League champions on Sunday.

Mohammedan Sporting Club, with 17 points from 16 matches currently find themselves in the 10th spot in the I-League standings. In their last match, the Kolkata-based side had to concede a heart-breaking 1-2 defeat at the hands of Churchill Brothers.

Gokulam Kerala, on the other hand, currently occupy the fourth spot on the I-League points table.

Ahead of the I-League match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Gokulam Kerala FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the I-League 2022-23 match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Gokulam Kerala FC be played?

The I-League 2022-23 match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Gokulam Kerala FC will take place on February 12, Sunday.

Where will the I-League 2022-23 match Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Gokulam Kerala FC be played?

The I-League match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Gokulam Kerala FC will be played at the Kishore Bharti Krirangan in Kolkata.

At what time will the I-League 2022-23 match Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Gokulam Kerala FC begin?

The I-League match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Gokulam Kerala FC will begin at 5:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Gokulam Kerala FC match?

Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Gokulam Kerala FC I-League match will be televised on Eurosport and Doordarshan (DD) Sports channels.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mohammedan Sporting Club and Gokulam Kerala FC match?

Mohammedan Sporting Club and Gokulam Kerala FC match will be streamed live on the Discovery+ app and website.

Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Gokulam Kerala FC Possible Starting XI:

Mohammedan Sporting Club Predicted Starting Line-up: Zothanmawia, Ousmane N’Diaye, Shaher Shaheen, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Sandip Mandi, Kean Lewis, Sheikh Sahil, Nikola Stojanovic, Mirlan Murzayev, Abhishek Halder, Abiola Dauda

Gokulam Kerala FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Shibinraj Kunniyil, Vikas Singh Saini, Aminou Bouba, Pawan Kumar, Subhankar Adhikari, Tanmoy Ghosh, Omar Ramos, Thahir Zaman, Sreekuttan VS, Sergio Mendigutxia, Rahul Raju

first published: February 11, 2023, 17:43 IST
last updated: February 11, 2023, 17:43 IST
