Mohammedan vs Indian Air Force Live Streaming, North East United vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Durand Cup 2023 Live Coverage

On Saturday, August 27, I-league team Mohammedan will continue their Durand cup campaign with a match against the Indian Air Force while ISL giants Kerala Blasters will take on North East United later on the day.

Mohammedan has started the tournament with two emphatic triumphs over defending champions FC Goa and ISL side Jamshedpur FC. They are currently on the top of the points table in Group A and will be eager to continue their winning streak against Air Force. Watch out for their marquee signing Faslu Rahman who has been in top form lately.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Advertisement

Mohammedan’s rivals Indian Air Force have had an exact contrast of things as they have lost both their opening fixtures and are placed at the bottom of the points table. With qualification getting slender, the Air Force side will have to pull up their socks and secure big wins to qualify further in the tournament.

The second match of the day is a scintillating fixture between the North East United and the Kerala Blasters. Both sides have failed to register a win after playing two games each. The Blasters haven’t done much wrong but have not managed to churn out wins. They drew against Sudeva and went down against Odisha FC.

Meanwhile, the North East side were thumped 6-0 by Odisha FC and 3-1 by Army Green. The defense has looked particularly brittle, not able to contain air balls and sloppy coordination at the back. They will be looking to secure their first win against the Yellow Army.

Catch all the action from the Durand Cup 2022 as the tournament nears its business end.

Ahead of Friday’s Durand Cup 2023 matches between Mohammedan and Indian Air Force; North East United and Kerala Blasters, here is all you need to know:

Advertisement

What date will the Durand Cup 2023 matches be played?

The Durand Cup 2023 matches between Mohammedan and Indian Air Force; North East United and Kerala Blasters will take place on Saturday, August 27.

ALSO READ: Neeraj Chopra Scripts History, Becomes First Indian to Win Diamond League Title

Where will the Durand Cup 2023 matches be played?

Advertisement

The Durand Cup 2023 match between Mohammedan and Indian Air Force will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The Durand Cup 2023 match between NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

What time will the Durand Cup 2023 matches begin?

The Durand Cup 2023 match between Mohammedan and Indian Air Force will begin at 3:00 pm IST.

The Durand Cup 2023 match between NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters will begin at 6:00 pm IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast Durand Cup 2023 matches?

The Durand Cup 2023 matches will be telecast live on the Sports18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Durand Cup 2023 match?

Advertisement

The Durand Cup 2023 matches are available to be streamed live on the Voot app and website.

Mohammedan vs Indian Air Force Predicted Starting Line-up:

Mohammedan: Sankar Roy (Gk), Sujith Sadhu, Shaheer Shaheen, Manoj Mohammed, Abhishek Halder, Nikola Stojanovic, Milan Singh, Firoj Ali, Faisal Ali, Marcus Joseph, Azharuddin Mallick

Indian Air Force: G Singh (Gk), Nitin Raj, Ayush, Ramandeep Singh, S. Somraj, Alan Thapa, C Rabha, Somesh Kothari, Dip Majumdar, Sunil Varghese, Gurjinder Singh

North East United and Kerala Blasters Predicted Starting Line-up:

North East United: Nikhil Deka (Gk), Tondonba Singh, Mashoor Shareef, Bimol Singh, Maibam Lanchenba, Pragyan Gogoi, Sandeep Thapa, Basanta Boro, Madujhya Borah, Alfred Lalruotsang, Rochcharzela, Dipu Mirdha

Kerala Blasters: Sachin Suresh (Gk), Muhammed Basith, Tejas Krishna S, Adhil Ashraf, Sherin Salari, Muhammed Azhar, Muhammed Jasim, Vibin Mohanan, Muhammed Ajmal, Muhammed Aimen, Subha Ghosh

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here