>MON vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Montenegro and Netherlands: Netherlands will be aiming to secure their spot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup when they face Montenegro in a Group G Qualifier this weekend. The match will be hosted at the Podgorica City Stadium, in Montenegro at 01:15 AM IST.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Norway in their most recent game and they sit fourth in the group with 11 points and only have an outside chance of sneaking into the second position.

Meanwhile, Netherlands hammered Gibraltar 6-0 in their most recent game and are top of Group G standings with 19 points. Louis van Gaal’s side have won six, drawn one and lost one of their eight matches during a strong qualification campaign.

The two nations have faced each other earlier this year, the Netherlands defeated Montenegro 4-0 in that fixture.

>Here are the details about today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers encounter between Montenegro and Netherlands:

>MON vs NED Telecast

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Montenegro and Netherlands will be televised on the Sony Ten 1 SD and Sony Ten 2 HD channels.

>MON vs NED Live Streaming

The match between Montenegro and Netherlands is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App and JioTV.

>MON vs NED Match Details

The match between Montenegro and Netherlands will be played on Sunday, November 14, at the Podgorica City Stadium, in Podgorica, Montenegro. The match between Montenegro and Netherlands will start at 01:15 am (IST).

>MON vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Memphis Depay

Vice-Captain: Frenkie de Jong

Goalkeeper: Justin Bijlow

Defenders: Denzel Dumfries, Zarko Tomasevic, Virgil van Dijk, Stefan Savic

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong, Teun Koopmeiners, Nebojsa Kosovic, Georginio Wijnaldum

Strikers: Memphis Depay, Stevan Jovetic

>Montenegro vs Netherlands probable XI:

Montenegro: Matija Sarkic, Marko Vukcevic, Stefan Savic, Zarko Tomasevic, Risto Radunovic, Luka Mirkovic, Adam Marusic, Nebojsa Kosovic, Marko Jankovic, Sead Haksabanovic, Stevan Jovetic

Netherlands: Justin Bijlow, Denzel Dumfries, Matthijs de Ligt, Virgil van Dijk, Daley Blind, Georginio Wijnaldum, Frenkie de Jong, Teun Koopmeiners, Arnaut Danjuma, Memphis Depay, Donyell Malen

