Juventus will travel to Monza on the weekend for an intriguing Serie A game. Monza are languishing at the bottom of the table and have lost four out of the five matches that they have played. Although they are the weakest team in the competition, it will be interesting to see how Juventus approach this game.

With only one win in their last five Serie A encounters, the Bianconeri haven’t looked convincing. Massimiliano Allegri will know that his side will have to collect maximum points from this encounter. Pundits are backing Juventus to outclass Monza, but the Serie A giants wouldn’t want to take anything for granted. The good news for Juventus is that Angel Di Maria should be fit for the encounter and could even start.

]Meanwhile, Monza would be looking to produce some good football on Sunday. They would be looking to exploit their home advantage and cause an upset against Juventus.

Ahead of the match between Monza and Juventus, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Serie A match between Monza and Juventus be played?

The Serie A match between Monza and Juventus will be played on September 18, Sunday.

Where will the Serie A match between Monza and Juventus be played?

The Serie A match between Monza and Juventus will be played at the Stadio Brianteo, Monza.

What time will the Serie A match between Monza and Juventus begin?

The Serie A match between Monza and Juventus will begin at 6:30 pm IST, on September 18.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Serie A match between Monza and Juventus?

The Serie A match between Monza and Juventus will be telecast on the Sports18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Serie A match between Monza and Juventus?

The Serie A match between Monza and Juventus will be streamed live on the Voot app and Jio TV.

Monza Predicted Line-up: Di Gregorio; Marlon, Mari, Izzo; Carlos Augusto, Colpani, Pessina, Sensi, Birindelli; Mota, Caprari

Juventus Predicted Line-up: Perin; Di Sciglio, Bremer, Bonucci, Danilo; McKennie, Paredes, Miretti; Kostić, Vlahović, Di Maria

