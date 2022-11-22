MOR vs COR Dream11 Team Prediction: Morocco vs Croatia Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Wednesday's FIFA World Cup 2022 MOR vs COR Match, November 23, Al Bayt Stadium, 3:30 pm IST

Croatia produced a brilliant show at the FIFA World Cup 2018 to reach the final stage. However, their fairy tale run came to an end at the summit clash after they were outclassed by France 4-2.

Zlatko Dalic’s men will now aim to rectify their errors and replicate a similar show this time as they are set to kick off their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign on Wednesday. In their opening FIFA World Cup 2022 fixture, Croatia will be up against Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium. Croatia will be heading into the tournament after winning their last five encounters.

The two teams have so far faced each other just once and Croatia emerged victorious in that contest.

The Croatian football team have been placed in Group F along with Belgium, Canada and Morocco.

Morocco, on the other hand, come into the FIFA World Cup after winning four of their last five fixtures.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Morocco and Croatia, here is everything you need to know:

MOR vs CRO Telecast

Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels have the broadcasting right for Morocco vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 match.

MOR vs CRO Live Streaming

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Morocco and Croatia will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

MOR vs CRO Match Details

The MOR vs CRO FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday, November 23, at 3:30 pm IST.

MOR vs CRO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Luka Modric

Vice-Captain: Hakim Ziyech

Suggested Playing XI for MOR vs CRO Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Dominik Livakovic

Defenders: Dejan Lovern, Achraf Hakimi, Romain Saiss, Achraf Dari

Midfielders: Marcelo Brozovic, Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Hakim Ziyech

Strikers: Andrej Kramaric, Sofiane Boufal

Morocco vs Croatia Possible Starting XI:

Morocco Predicted Starting Line-up: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Romain Saiss, Achraf Dari, Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Ilias Chair, Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal

Croatia Predicted Starting Line-up: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Marcelo Brozovic, Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Mario Pasalic, Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisic

