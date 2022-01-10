>MOR vs GHA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Africa Cup of Nations 2021 match between Morocco and Ghana: Continental heavyweights Morocco and Ghana kick off their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign in a Group C encounter at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, in Yaounde, Cameroon, on Monday. The match is slated to begin at 09:30 PM IST onwards.

Morocco will be making their third straight appearance in the continental championship, while it will be ninth consecutive appearance for four-time champions Ghana at the AFCON. Morocco were one of eight sides to go unbeaten in the qualifiers, winning four, drawing two and pocketing 14 points. On the other hand, Ghana secured their place with as many wins as the their Monday’s opponents, but drew and lost each to collect 13 points from six games and finish top of Group C.

Both national teams will aim to secure three points in Group C matchday 1 fixture. An exciting clash is scheduled, and fans here can check the MOR vs GHA Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

Advertisement

>MOR vs GHA Telecast

The Africa Cup of Nations 2021 matches will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

>MOR vs GHA Live Streaming

The Africa Cup of Nations 2021 match between MOR vs GHA is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.

>MOR vs GHA Match Details

The match between MOR vs GHA will be played on Monday,January 10, at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo. The game will start at 9.30 pm (IST).

>MOR vs GHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jordan Ayew

Vice-Captain: Daniel Amartey

Goalkeeper: Joseph Wolacott

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Andy Yiadom, Daniel Amartey, Jonathan Mensah

Midfielders: Aymen Barkok, Mubarak Wakaso, Sofiane Boufal,Samuel Owusu

Strikers: Jordan Ayew, Youssef En-Nesyri

>Morocco vs Ghana Predicted XI:

Morocco: Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Romain Saiss, Nayef Aguerd, Tarik Tissoudali; Sofyan Amrabat, Faycal Fajr, Aymen Barkok; Munir El Haddadi, Sofiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri

Advertisement

Ghana: Joseph Wolacott; Baba Abdul Rahman, Daniel Amartey, Jonathan Mensah, Andy Yiadom; Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso; Joseph Paintsil, Kamal Suleymana, Samuel Owusu; Jordan Ayew

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.