With the conclusion of a last round of international fixtures this week, the 2021-22 season has also officially come to an end. In a normal circumstance fans and followers of the game now would have seen footballers taking part in the FIFA World Cup but this year’s grand event scheduled to take place in Qatar will be played in November.

Matches in club football are yet to start but there is plenty of action in the transfer market as teams are getting ready for the upcoming season. Keeping the transfer updates in mind, Transfermarkt, a German website, recently came up with the most valuable XI in world football. The overall value of this dazzling and high-profile team surpasses the €1 billion mark.

The team can be seen deploying a 4-1-3-2 formation with Real Madrid’s Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois securing the first spot. The Belgian custodian is valued at €60 million.

The defence is consisted of two players from the English Premier League and one each from Serie A and Bundesliga.

Livepool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold (€80 million) and Manchester City’s Portuguese centre-back Ruben Dias (€75 million) are the two players representing the Premier League in back-four. Along with Dias, Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt (€70 million) seals his spot in this elite list of players. The remaining spot in the defence is claimed by Bayern Munich’s Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies (€70 million).

Manchester City’s English footballer Phil Foden (€90 million) is expected to play an anchor role in the midfield. Foden’s teammate at Manchester City, Kevin de Bruyne (€85 million) will handle the responsibilities of an attacking midfielder in the star-studded lineup.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah who has not signed a new deal yet, secures his berth in right wing with a price tag of €90 million. On the other hand, Real Madrid’s Champions League-winning winger Vinicius Jr claims his spot on the left flank. Vinicius is expected to sign a contract extension which will include €1 billion release. His present market value is listed at €100 million.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe (€160 million) and Manchester City’s new recruit Erling Haaland (€150 million) are the two players slated to play up front. The combined value of the duo is €210 million.

