Morocco pulled off a surprise win after they defeated mighty Spain to advance to the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Walid Regragui’s men are currently enjoying an incredible run in Qatar and they have not lost a match yet at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The African nation will now be aiming to carry forward the dream run and script another major upset as they are all set to face Portugal in the quarter-finals on Saturday. The quarter-final encounter between Morocco and Portugal will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

Portugal, on the other hand, thrashed Switzerland 6-1 to qualify for the next round. Star striker Cristiano Ronaldo was not part of Portugal’s playing XI and in his absence, 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos produced a remarkable performance. Ramos scored a hat-trick to guide his side to the quarter-finals and he also became Portugal’s second youngest goalscorer in the history of the FIFA World Cup.

According to multiple media reports, Portugal coach Fernando Santos will once again bench Ronaldo in the quarter-final fixture against Morocco.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal; here is everything you need to know:

Morocco vs Portugal Telecast

Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels have the broadcasting right for Morocco vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2022 match.

Morocco vs Portugal Live Streaming

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Morocco and Portugal will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Morocco vs Portugal Match Details

Morocco vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-final match will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium on Saturday, December 10, at 8:30 pm IST.

Morocco vs Portugal Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bruno Fernandes

Vice-Captain: Hakim Ziyech

Suggested Playing XI for Morocco vs Portugal Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Yassine Bounou

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Guerreiro

Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat, Bruno Fernandes, William Carvalho

Striker: Hakim Ziyech, Goncalo Ramos, Sofiane Boufal

Morocco vs Portugal Possible Starting XI:

Morocco Predicted Starting Line-up: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Jawad El Yamiq, Yahia Attiyat Allah, Noussair Mazraoui, Azzedine Ounahi, Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal

Portugal Predicted Starting Line-up: Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Otavio, William Carvalho, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Goncalo Ramos, Joao Felix

