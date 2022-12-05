Morocco vs Spain Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs

Morocco have been the dark horses of the FIFA World Cup 2022. They have defeated the likes of Belgium and topped Group F. Even Croatia couldn’t defeat them with their burst of pace and youthful vigour.

Walid Regragui has done a tremendous job and he will be hoping that his side can continue this kind of form. Hakim Ziyech has been on song for the Moroccans, but they seemed to be a well-drilled unit both with and without the ball.

That being said, getting past Spain isn’t an easy task by any means. The Spanish side opened their campaign with a blast, defeating Costa Rica 7-0 but didn’t manage to record a victory post that.

Alvaro Morata has been a constant threat both with and without the ball, scoring in every game of this World Cup so far. Luis Enrique will be hoping that his men can sail past Romain Saïss and Co who have been exceptional so far. This World Cup has been full of upsets and Morocco are more than capable of pulling off an incredible victory.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Morocco and Spain, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup match between Morocco and Spain be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Morocco and Spain will be played on December 6, Tuesday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup match between Morocco and Spain be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Morocco and Spain will be played at the Education City Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup match between Morocco and Spain begin?

The FIFA World Cup match between Morocco and Spain will begin at 8:30 pm IST, on December 6.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between Morocco and Spain?

The FIFA World Cup match between Morocco and Spain will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between Morocco and Spain?

The FIFA World Cup match between Morocco and Spain will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Morocco vs Spain Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: A Morata

Vice-Captain: H Ziyech

Suggested Playing XI for Morocco vs Spain Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: U Simon

DEF: J Alba, A Hakimi, N Mazaraoui

MID: D Olmo, H Ziyech, Pedri, Gavi, A Sabiri

ST: Y En-Nesyri, A Morata

Morocco predicted starting XI: Bono, A Hakimi, N Aguerd, R Saiss, N Mazraoui, A Sabiri, S Amrabat, A Ounahi, H Ziyech, Y En-Nesyri, S Boufal

Spain predicted starting XI: U Simon, D Carvajal, Rodri, A Laporte, J Alba, Gavi, S Busquets, Pedri, D Olmo, A Morata, F Torres

