'Most Hated Man': Adil Rami Blasts Argentine Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez

Argentina’s World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez enthralled the football world with his outstanding saves on the field but his off-field antics have triggered a huge controversy in recent times.

Former World Cup-winning defender Adil Rami has now lashed out at Martinez after the Argentine custodian mocked French striker Kylian Mbappe. Rami, in his Instagram story, posted a picture of Martinez and it was reportedly captioned, “’The biggest son of a ***** in football." Rami also branded Martinez as the “Most hated man."

Rami also opined that the Argentine shot-stopper should not have won the Golden Glove award at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Morocco’s Yassine Bounou should have been named the best goalkeeper at the Qatar World Cup, according to the Troyes defender.

Martinez, on the other hand, triggered a huge debate after making an obscene gesture during the post-match presentation ceremony at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. The Aston Villa goalkeeper, after receiving the best goalkeeper’s award, held the trophy to his groin on the presentation podium. Martinez later opened up on the matter.

“I did it because the French booed me. Pride does not work with me. Our destiny was to suffer. They had one last chance to win [in extra time], luckily I was able to stop it with my foot. This is a moment I have always dreamed of living, I have no words for it. I left very young for England and I would like to dedicate this victory to my family," Martinez told radio station La Red.

Martinez produced some incredible saves against France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final. Martinez also saved a penalty from Kingsley Coman in the tie-breaker to guide Argentina to their third World Cup title. The 30-year-old brutally mocked Mbappe following the emphatic final victory over Les Bleus. Martinez, during Argentina’s dressing room celebrations, called for a minute’s silence for Mbappe.

Martinez was also spotted holding a baby doll with Mbappe’s face on it during Argentina’s World Cup victory parade in Buenos Aires.

Martinez had made his international debut last year and he has so far claimed three trophies for Argentina- Copa America, Finalissima and the FIFA World Cup. He has till now played 26 matches for the Albiceleste.

