MSR vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction: Maziya S&RC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the AFC Cup 2022 MSR vs ATKMB Match, May 24, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata 8:30 pm IST

MSR vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for AFC Cup 2022 Group Stage Match between Maziya S&RC and ATK Mohun Bagan: ATK Mohun Bagan will be hoping to keep up their winning momentum as they are set to take on the winners of Maldives’ Dhivehi Premier League Maziya S&RC in AFC Cup on Tuesday, May 24). The match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Maziya S&RC will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Advertisement

The Green and Maroon brigade had kicked off their AFC Cup 2022 campaign on a poor note after suffering a shocking 4-2 defeat against I-League champions Gokulam Kerala. The Kolkata giants were prompt enough to script a comeback as they thrashed Bashundhara Kings 4-0 in the second match. For ATKMB coach Juan Ferrando, defender Sandesh Jhingan’s return surely proved to be a big relief.

Maziya S&RC, on the other hand, come into the fixture after clinching a 1-0 win against Gokulam Kerala. Maziya S&RC had commenced their AFC Cup journey with a 1-0 defeat against Bangladesh-based club Bashundhara Kings.

Ahead of the match between Maziya S&RC and ATK Mohun Bagan, here is everything you need to know:

MSR vs ATKMB Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Maziya S&RC vs ATK Mohun Bagan.

MSR vs ATKMB Live Streaming

Advertisement

The match between Maziya S&RC and ATK Mohun Bagan is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

MSR vs ATKMB Match Details

The MSR vs ATKMB match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, on Tuesday, May 24, at 8:30 pm IST.

MSR vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Liston Colaco

Vice-Captain: Roy Krishna

Suggested Playing XI for MSR vs ATKMB Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Kiran Chemjong

Advertisement

Defenders: Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan

Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Tana, Hussain Nihan, Hamza Mohamed, Joni Kauko

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna

Maziya S&RC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Possible Starting XI:

Maziya S&RC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kiran Chemjong, Hassan Shifaz, Ali Samooh, Nemanja Kartal, Haisham Hassan, Hussain Nihan, Aisam Ibrahim, Naiz Hassan, Tana, Hamza Mohamed, Cornelius Stewart

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting XI: Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.