Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage

A confident Mumbai City FC side will aim to carry forward their sensational four-match unbeaten run when they will be facing ATK Mohun Bagan on Sunday in Indian Super League. The match between Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena.

The Islanders, with two wins and two draws, currently find themselves at the fourth spot on the points table. In their last Indian Super League fixture, Mumbai City had managed to get the better of Kerala Blasters FC by a convincing margin of 0-2.

ALSO READ|In Pictures: FIFA World Cup Winners Through the Years

Advertisement

ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, will be high on confidence after outclassing arch-rivals East Bengal FC, in their last encounter. Juan Ferrando’s men displayed a clinical performance in the Kolkata derby to secure full three points. And the Green and Maroon brigade will now desperately want to replicate a similar show against the winners of the 2020-21 season on Sunday.

Ahead of Sunday’s ISL match between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan; here is all you need to know:

What date ISL 2022-23 match between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will take place on November 6, Sunday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan be played?

The ISL match between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Advertisement

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan begin?

The ISL match between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL match?

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

Advertisement

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL match?

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Possible Starting XI:

Mumbai FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Sanjeev Stalin, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Lalengmawia Ralte, Ahmed Jahouh, Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Jorge Diaz

Advertisement

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishal Kaith, Subhasish Bose, Brendan Hamill, Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, Deepak Tangri, Joni Kauko, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos

Read all the Latest Sports News here