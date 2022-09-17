Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch MCFC vs BFC Durand Cup 2022 Final Live Coverage on Live TV Online

It’s time for the all-important finals of the Durand Cup 2023 and what a match we have to cap off this year’s edition of the historic competition. The two juggernauts of Indian football, the Bengaluru FC and the Mumbai City FC cross swords to be crowned as the Durand Cup champions for the first time in their history. The enthralling final will unfold on September 18, at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Both the Indian Super League sides have churned it out hard in the tournament to seal their berth in the finals. The Mumbaikars thumped Mohammedan SC in their semi-final clash, while the Bengaluru FC held onto a slender lead to edge past Hyderbad FC to advance to the finals.

Advertisement

Striker Bipin Singh’s last-minute strike helped Mumbai City to defeat Mohammedan Sporting 1-0. It was a tale of missed opportunities for both clubs in the semi-final and in the end, the solitary goal from their dynamic striker was enough to seal the fate for the Islanders.

Bengaluru qualified for the finals courtesy of an own goal by Hyderabad’s Spanish defender Odei Onaindia Zabala at the half-hour mark. A resolute defensive performance from Bengaluru was enough to take them through to the finals.

A plethora of stars will be in action when these two sides clash at the Salt Lake Stadium. As the two sides collide in the Finals, expect high-octane action on Sunday evening. Who will be crowned champions of the oldest Indian footballing competition? Let’s find out together!

Ahead of the Durand Cup match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC, here is all you need to know:

Advertisement

On what date will the Durand Cup match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC be played?

The Durand Cup Final match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC will be played on Sunday, September 18.

Where will the match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC be played?

The Durand Cup Final match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Advertisement

What time will the match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC begin?

The Durand Cup match Final between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC will begin at 6:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC?

The Durand Cup Final match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC?

Advertisement

The Durand Cup Final match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV.

Bengaluru FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Gk), Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh, Rohit Kumar, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Bruno Ramires, Namgyal Bhutia, Roy Krishna, Sunil Chhetri

Advertisement

Mumbai City FC Football Predicted Line-up: Phurba Lachenpa (Gk), Amey Ranawade, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Alberto Noguera, Rowllin Borges, Ahmed Jahouh, Asif Khan, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ayush Chhikara, Bipin Singh Thounaojam

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here