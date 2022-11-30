Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa Indian Super League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa Live?

Mumbai City FC currently sit at the top spot of the Indian Super League standings. They have started this season of the ISL on a great note and are yet to lose a match after eight games. The Mumbaikars have been playing some exquisite football, scoring goals left, right and centre. They managed to score three goals against NorthEast United in their last fixture. Prior to that they scored four goals against Bengaluru FC and trashed in six goals against Chennaiyin Football Club on 12th November.

That being said, FC Goa are coming on the back of a strong victory against ATK Mohun Bagan winning by a score line of 3-0. The Goan team put on a dominant display with three second-half goals from Noah Sadaoui, Fares Arnaout and Aibanbha Kupar Dohling. The Goans will be facing an in-form Mumbai side and it will be interesting to see who can get the better at the Mumbai Football Arena

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa be played?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa will be played on December 1, Thursday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa be played?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.

What time will the Indian Super League match Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa begin?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on December 1.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Probable Starting XI:

Mumbai City FC Probable Starting XI: Phurba Lachenpa, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mehtab Singh, Rostyn Griffiths, Rahul Bheke, Ahmed Jahouh, Greg Stewart, Vinit Rai, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh Thounaojam

FC Goa Probable Starting XI: Dheeraj Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Marc Valiente, Anwar Ali, Edu Bedia, Aibanbha Dohling, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Iker Guarrotxena, Redeem Tlang, Brandon Fernandes, A Vazquez

