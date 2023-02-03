Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC Indian Super League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC Live?

Mumbai City FC will take on Hyderabad at the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday in the Indian Super League. Both teams are having an amazing campaign at the moment and can’t seem to put a step wrong. Mumbai currently leads the ISL table with 42 points from 16 games. They are the only team that is yet to lose a game in the 2022-23 Indian Super League season. They recorded a clinical 1-2 victory over Jamshedpur in their last outing.

Similarly, Hyderabad are also enjoying some fine form bagging 35 points from 15 games. They are currently second in the table with 11 victories, two draws and two defeats. They inflicted a 2-0 defeat against East Bengal in their last fixture with Javier Siverio and Aaren D’Silva getting their names on the scoresheet. The battle of the top two teams provides all the ingredients for an entertaining fixture at the Mumbai Arena.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC will be played on February 4, Saturday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.

At what time will the Indian Super League match Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC begin?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC will begin at 5:30 pm IST on February 4.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Probable Starting XI:

Mumbai City FC Probable Starting XI: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Mourtada Fall, Sanjeev Stalin, Vinit Rai, Jorge Pereyra Díaz, Ahmed Jahouh, Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh

Hyderabad FC Probable Starting XI: Gurmeet Singh Chahal, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Halicharan Narzary, Nikhil Poojari, Hitesh Sharma, Borja Herrera, Mohammad Yasir, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche

