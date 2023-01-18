Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Mumbai City FC clinched a convincing 0-1 win over mighty ATK Mohun Bagan on Saturday to become the first team to advance to the playoffs this season. The Islanders have till now showcased one of the most remarkable performances in the history of the Indian Super League. Mumbai City FC have managed to remain unbeaten this season after playing 14 matches. Des Buckingham’s men will now be determined to keep their astonishing unbeaten run intact as they are set to take on a shaky NorthEast United FC side on Thursday. The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena.

NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, have registered just one win so far in this season’s Indian Super League.

Ahead of Thursday’s ISL match between Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC; here is all you need to know:

What date ISL 2022-23 match between Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC will be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC will take place on January 19, Thursday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC be played?

The ISL match between Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC begin?

The ISL match between Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC ISL match?

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC ISL match?

Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC Possible Starting XI:

Mumbai City FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Rostyn Griffiths, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Ahmed Jahouh, Alberto Noguera, Rowlin Borges Lallianzuala Chhangte, Greg Stewart, Bipin Singh

NorthEast United FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Mirhsad Michu, Alex Saji, Gaurav Bora, Aaron Evans, Hira Mondal, Emil Benny, Jon Gaztanga, Pragyan Gogoi, Kule Mbombo, Wilmar Gil, Jithin MS

