Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

A buoyant Odisha FC will travel to Mumbai for their next Indian Super League match. The match between Mumbai City FC and Odisha will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday.

Odisha come into the fixture after securing a thrilling 2-3 win against last season’s shield winners Jamshedpur FC. Brazilian striker Diego Mauricio scored his second goal of the match late in the 90th minute to earn the full three points for Odisha.

Mumbai team management, on the other hand, will be wary of their defensive performance ahead of the next match against Odisha. Mumbai, in their opening fixture against defending champions Hyderabad FC, faltered abysmally and conceded three goals. However, Mumbai’s Scottish striker Greg Stewart scored an equaliser in the dying minutes to clinch a point against his former side Jamshedpur.

Ahead of the ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC; here is all you need to know:

What date ISL 2022-23 match between Mumbai City FC (MCFC) and Odisha FC (OFC) will be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC will take place on October 15, Saturday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Mumbai City FC (MCFC) vs Odisha FC (OFC) be played?

The ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Mumbai City FC (MCFC) vs Odisha FC (OFC) begin?

The ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai City FC (MCFC) vs Odisha FC (OFC) ISL match?

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai City FC (MCFC) vs Odisha FC (OFC) ISL match?

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC Possible Starting XI:

Mumbai FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Rostyn Griffiths, Mandar Dessai, Lalengmawia Ralte, VInit Rai, Greg Stewart, Jorge Diaz, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Sahil Panwar, Thoiba Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Osama Malik, Saul Crespo, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar

