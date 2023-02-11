Mumbai City FC Win ISL 2022-23 League Winners' Shield With 2 Games Left, Remain Unbeaten

Mumbai City FC clinched the ISL 2022-23 League Winners’ Shield with two league games to go after a 5-3 win over FC Goa in the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday.

With the win, MCFC have 46 points and with two games to go, their nearest title rivals Hyderabad FC on 36. Even with two losses for Mumbai, Hyderabad will not be able to topple them from the top.

Mumbai have qualified for the play-off against last season’s winners Jamshedpur FC for a place in the AFC Champions League with the 2023–24 AFC Champions League being moved from a Spring-to-Autumn to an Autumn-to-Spring competition.

The Islanders have been on a tearaway run in the league phase of the ISL, having been unbeaten in all games this season. Mumbai City have already broken the record for the most consecutive wins in the league stage with 11 victories. They have already broken the record for longest untean streak in a season in their 16th game.

MCFC have already scored 51 goals in the 2022-23 season, which is the all-time league stage record.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz is the club’s leading goalscorer this season after bagging his eleventh goal of the campaign against FCG.

The other new members of the Mumbai team, Greg Stewart and Alberto Noguera have also contributed 6 and 4 goals this season with defensive-minded midfielders Apuia, Vinit Rai and Ahmed Jahou also contributing more than one goal each.

Though, at the heart of this dominance for the Islanders has been the camaraderie between wingers Lallianzuala Chhangte and Bipin Singh. The Indians have collectively scored 16 of Mumbai City FC’s goals this season. Both Chhangte and Bipin have carved defences open with their speed, dribbling, and ability to link up with each other. It is not unusual to see Mumbai’s attacks begin with a run behind defenders by Chhangte or a lung-busting run by Bipin on the flanks.

At the back, Phurba Lachenpa, along with his defenders, has kept seven clean sheets. The emergence of Mehtab Singh at the heart of the defence augers well for the future too.

Mumbai City FC Fixtures and Results

DATE HOME RESULT AWAY STADIUM Sunday, 09 October, 2022 Hyderabad FC 3-3 Mumbai City FC Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune Saturday, 15 October, 2022 Mumbai City FC 2-0 Odisha FC Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai Saturday, 22 October, 2022 Mumbai City FC 1-1 Jamshedpur FC Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai Friday, 28 October, 2022 Kerala Blasters FC 0-2 Mumbai City FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi Sunday, 06 November, 2022 Mumbai City FC 2-2 ATK Mohun Bagan Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai Saturday, 12 November, 2022 Chennaiyin FC 2-6 Mumbai City FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai Thursday, 17 November, 2022 Mumbai City FC 4-0 Bengaluru FC Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai Friday, 25 November, 2022 NorthEast United FC 1-3 Mumbai City FC Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium Thursday, 01 December, 2022 Mumbai City FC 4-1 FC Goa Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai Friday, 16 December, 2022 East Bengal FC 0-3 Mumbai City FC Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata Saturday, 24 December, 2022 Mumbai City FC 2-1 Chennaiyin FC Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai Monday, 02 January, 2023 Odisha FC 3-5 Mumbai City FC Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar Sunday, 08 January, 2023 Mumbai City FC 4-0 Kerala Blasters FC Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai Saturday, 14 January, 2023 ATK Mohun Bagan 0-1 Mumbai City FC Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata Thursday, 19 January, 2023 Mumbai City FC 4-0 NorthEast United FC Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai Friday, 27 January, 2023 Jamshedpur FC 1-2 Mumbai City FC JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur Saturday, 04 February, 2023 Mumbai City FC 1-1 Hyderabad FC Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai Saturday, 11 February, 2023 FC Goa 2-4 Mumbai City FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Mumbai City FC Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru Sunday, 19 February, 2023 Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

This is Mumbai City FC’s second League Winners’ Shield, having won it before in the 2020-21 season when they also won the ISL title as well. With that triumph, MCFC played in the AFC Champions League and became the first team to win a match in the continental tournament.

