Home » News » Football » Mumbai City FC Win ISL 2022-23 League Winners' Shield With 2 Games Left, Remain Unbeaten

Mumbai City FC Win ISL 2022-23 League Winners' Shield With 2 Games Left, Remain Unbeaten

Mumbai City FC claimed the League Winners' Shield and will go to a play-off against last season's winners for a place in the AFC Champions League

Advertisement

By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: February 11, 2023, 19:48 IST

Mumbai, India

Mumbai City FC won the ISL 2022-23 League Winner's Shield (FSDL)
Mumbai City FC won the ISL 2022-23 League Winner's Shield (FSDL)

Mumbai City FC clinched the ISL 2022-23 League Winners’ Shield with two league games to go after a 5-3 win over FC Goa in the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday.

With the win, MCFC have 46 points and with two games to go, their nearest title rivals Hyderabad FC on 36. Even with two losses for Mumbai, Hyderabad will not be able to topple them from the top.

Advertisement

Mumbai have qualified for the play-off against last season’s winners Jamshedpur FC for a place in the AFC Champions League with the 2023–24 AFC Champions League being moved from a Spring-to-Autumn to an Autumn-to-Spring competition.

RELATED NEWS

The Islanders have been on a tearaway run in the league phase of the ISL, having been unbeaten in all games this season. Mumbai City have already broken the record for the most consecutive wins in the league stage with 11 victories. They have already broken the record for longest untean streak in a season in their 16th game.

MCFC have already scored 51 goals in the 2022-23 season, which is the all-time league stage record.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz is the club’s leading goalscorer this season after bagging his eleventh goal of the campaign against FCG.

Advertisement

The other new members of the Mumbai team, Greg Stewart and Alberto Noguera have also contributed 6 and 4 goals this season with defensive-minded midfielders Apuia, Vinit Rai and Ahmed Jahou also contributing more than one goal each.

Advertisement

Though, at the heart of this dominance for the Islanders has been the camaraderie between wingers Lallianzuala Chhangte and Bipin Singh. The Indians have collectively scored 16 of Mumbai City FC’s goals this season. Both Chhangte and Bipin have carved defences open with their speed, dribbling, and ability to link up with each other. It is not unusual to see Mumbai’s attacks begin with a run behind defenders by Chhangte or a lung-busting run by Bipin on the flanks.

At the back, Phurba Lachenpa, along with his defenders, has kept seven clean sheets. The emergence of Mehtab Singh at the heart of the defence augers well for the future too.

Advertisement

Mumbai City FC Fixtures and Results

DATEHOMERESULTAWAYSTADIUM
Sunday, 09 October, 2022Hyderabad FC3-3Mumbai City FCShree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
Saturday, 15 October, 2022Mumbai City FC2-0Odisha FCMumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
Saturday, 22 October, 2022Mumbai City FC1-1Jamshedpur FCMumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
Friday, 28 October, 2022Kerala Blasters FC0-2Mumbai City FCJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
Sunday, 06 November, 2022Mumbai City FC2-2ATK Mohun BaganMumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
Saturday, 12 November, 2022Chennaiyin FC2-6Mumbai City FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
Thursday, 17 November, 2022Mumbai City FC4-0Bengaluru FCMumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
Friday, 25 November, 2022NorthEast United FC1-3Mumbai City FC Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium
Thursday, 01 December, 2022Mumbai City FC4-1FC GoaMumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
Friday, 16 December, 2022East Bengal FC0-3Mumbai City FCVivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
Saturday, 24 December, 2022Mumbai City FC2-1Chennaiyin FCMumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
Monday, 02 January, 2023Odisha FC3-5Mumbai City FCKalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
Sunday, 08 January, 2023Mumbai City FC4-0Kerala Blasters FCMumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
Saturday, 14 January, 2023ATK Mohun Bagan0-1Mumbai City FCVivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
Thursday, 19 January, 2023Mumbai City FC4-0NorthEast United FCMumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
Friday, 27 January, 2023Jamshedpur FC1-2Mumbai City FCJRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
Saturday, 04 February, 2023Mumbai City FC1-1Hyderabad FCMumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
Saturday, 11 February, 2023FC Goa2-4Mumbai City FCJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
Wednesday, 15 February, 2023Bengaluru FCvsMumbai City FCMumbai City FC Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
Sunday, 19 February, 2023Mumbai City FCvsEast Bengal FCMumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

This is Mumbai City FC’s second League Winners’ Shield, having won it before in the 2020-21 season when they also won the ISL title as well. With that triumph, MCFC played in the AFC Champions League and became the first team to win a match in the continental tournament.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

first published: February 11, 2023, 19:28 IST
last updated: February 11, 2023, 19:48 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Sherlyn Chopra Turns 39: Top 10 Hot and Sexy Looks of the Bold Actress You Must See Now

+10PHOTOS

Sidharth-Kiara Wedding, Shahid Kapoor's OTT Debut, Hindi Adaptation Of Wastelanders Are The Biggest Entertainment News This Week