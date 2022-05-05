Mumbai City FC, Xylem Celebrate Unique Football-based Water Education Festival

With an aim to use the power of football to embed an understanding amongst children on the importance of clean drinking water and safe handwashing practices, Indian Super League (ISL) club Mumbai City FC and Xylem, its Official Water Technology Partner on Wednesday celebrated the unique football-based water education festival at the Neville D’Souza Football Ground in Bandra, Mumbai.

Around 120 kids took part in the grassroots football festival, where they showcased their skills, talent and love for the game along with learning the importance of clean water and sanitation. They also got a chance to interact and learn from the Mumbai City FC stars Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade and Raynier Fernandes who were a part of the event.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Advertisement

Xylem, a global leader in water technology, has established a number of projects in Mumbai and Bangalore as a part of their endeavours in India. In its bid to strengthen the WASH initiative, Xylem has trained Young Leaders who are providing vital football-based education on the importance of clean water and sanitation to thousands of children across the city.

This unique grassroots festival was an extension of Mumbai City FC and Xylem’s partnership, which is committed towards solving water challenges and bringing sustainable change in communities through football.

“Giving back to the community has always been Mumbai City FC’s philosophy. We want to see positive and sustainable changes in our community, and one way to do that is to inculcate important values right from the beginning. This unique football-based water education festival is an effort by Mumbai City FC and Xylem to educate young kids the importance of clean drinking water and safe handwashing practices as well as to encourage the sport of football right at a young age. We are delighted with the success of this event and we look forward to many more initiatives with Xylem and further our common goals," said Mumbai City FC CEO Kandarp Chandra.

“Solving the world’s most challenging water issues is Xylem’s core mission, and the very first step in addressing these issues is to raise awareness around water. It is so heartening to see that through the Mumbai City FC-Xylem Grassroots Festival, we are able to reach out to the young minds of India, who have a critical role to play in creating a water-secure world in the future. This partnership is all about focusing on the reach and power of football to spread the word on conservation of water and encourage more people to address water related issues in their communities," said Xylem India Managing Director, Yatin Tayalia.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.