slMumbai City will host Bengaluru for a blockbuster match of the ongoing Indian Super League on November 17.

Mumbai City come into this match on the back of a comprehensive 6-2 win against Chennaiyin FC last week. Des Buckingham is particularly delighted with the way his team fought back against Chennaiyin FC. Mumbai City FC came back from two goals down against Chennaiyin FC to steamroll the hosts.

Mumbai have leapfrogged to the second spot of the ISL table with 12 points from six games, courtesy of their impressive win over Chennaiyin FC. The likes of Jorge Pereyra Díaz and Alberto Noguera will be the key players for Mumbai on Thursday. Meanwhile, Bengaluru are on a three-match losing streak in ISL. Bengaluru forwards Sunil Chhetri and Roy Krishna will have to step up if the highly-vaunted team are to salvage their fledging campaign.

Ahead of the match between Mumbai City and Bengaluru, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Bengaluru be played?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Bengaluru will be played on November 17.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Bengaluru be played?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Bengaluru will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena.

What time will the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Bengaluru begin?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Bengaluru will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on November 17.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Bengaluru?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Bengaluru will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Bengaluru?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Bengaluru will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Predicted Starting Line-up:

Mumbai City Predicted Starting Line-up: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Sanjeev Stalin, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Lalengmawia Ralte, Jorge Pereyra Díaz, Ahmed Jahouh, Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh

Bengaluru Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Sandhu, Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Bruno Edgar, Roshan Naorem, Suresh Wangjam, Bruno Silva, Javier Hernandez, Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna

