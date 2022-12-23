Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Super League Match LIVE?

Mumbai City will host Chennaiyin FC in a blockbuster match of the ongoing Indian Super League on December 24. Mumbai City are coming into this match on the back of a comprehensive 3-0 win against East Bengal last week. With their fifth consecutive win in the tournament, Des Buckingham’s side has cemented their position at the top of the points table.

They were unbeaten in the first half of the season and scored as many as 30 goals in 10 fixtures. Moreover, Mumbai have a well-settled squad and will be very hard to beat in their own backyard.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin were held to a draw by Kerala Blasters in their last game and will be eager to score a win. Their chances will depend on the prolific trio of Petar Sliskovic, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni and Vincy Barreto.

Ahead of the match between Mumbai City and Chennaiyin FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Chennaiyin FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Chennaiyin FC will be played on December 24.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Chennaiyin FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Chennaiyin FC will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena.

What time will the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Chennaiyin FC begin?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Chennaiyin FC will begin at 5:30 pm IST on December 24.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Chennaiyin FC?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Chennaiyin FC will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Chennaiyin FC?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Chennaiyin FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Predicted Starting Line-ups:

Mumbai City Predicted Starting Line-up: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Lalengmawia Ralte, Jorge Pereyra Díaz, Ahmed Jahouh, Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh

Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Debjit Majumder, Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Aakash Sangwan, Ajith Kumar, Sourav Das, Julius Duker, Edwin Vanspaul, Petar Sliskovic, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Vincy Barreto

