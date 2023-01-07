Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League 2022-23, January 8

Mumbai City will host Kerala Blasters for their next Indian Super League encounter on January 8. Des Buckingham’s side were clinical in their 4-2 demolition of Odisha in their last league match.

Lallianzuala Chhangte found the back of the net twice in that match and will be the key player on Sunday as well. Mumbai can get back to the top of the points table with a win against Kerala Blasters.

They will certainly be the favourites against Kerala in their own backyard. However, Kerala Blasters will be harbouring ambitions of causing an upset at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Moreover, they come into this game on the back of an eight-match unbeaten run. With the likes of Adrian Luna and Apostolos Giannou in great form, Kerala Blasters will certainly pose a tough challenge.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Kerala Blasters, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Kerala Blasters be played?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Kerala Blasters will be played on January 8, Sunday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Kerala Blasters be played?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Kerala Blasters will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena.

At what time will the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Kerala Blasters begin?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Kerala Blasters will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on January 8.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Kerala Blasters?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Kerala Blasters will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Kerala Blasters?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Kerala Blasters will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Greg Stewart

Vice-Captain: Bipin Singh

Suggested Playing XI for Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Prabhsukhan Singh

DEF: Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Marko Leskovic, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy

MID: Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Lallianzuala Chhangte

ST: Greg Stewart, Adrian Luna, Dimitrios Diamantakos

Probable Starting Line-up:

Mumbai City Probable Starting Line-up: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Rostyn Griffiths, Vinit Rai, Jorge Pereyra Díaz, Ahmed Jahouh, Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh

Kerala Blasters Probable Starting Line-up: Prabhsukhan Singh, Sandeep Singh, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Jessel Carneiro, Sahal Samad, Rahul KP, Jeakson Singh, Adrian Luna, Apostolos Giannou, Dimitrios Diamantakos

