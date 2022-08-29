Mumbai City vs Rajasthan United Live Streaming, Odisha FC vs Sudeva Delhi Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Durand cup 2023 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Durand Cup 2022 action continues as Mumbai City FC take on Rajasthan United on August 29, at the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata. Meanwhile, the second fixture of the day will pit the high-flying Odisha FC against Sudeva Delhi FC at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati.

As things stand, the Mumbai City FC are at the top of Group B with their opponents Rajasthan United just on their tail. Both sides have a win and a draw in their kitty and will be looking to emerge victorious in this excruciating encounter. Rajasthan’s striker Gyamar Nikum will be the danger man for Mumbai as he will be fed a lot of crosses and aerial balls by his side. Rajasthan would hope that he can put the tie to bed when both the sides clash on Monday.

The Group D of the Durand Cup has to be the toughest group with top sides competing for a place in the playoffs. However, it’s been a stroll in the park for Odisha as they overcame two of the best sides in Indian football with ease. They absolutely battered North East United 6-0 in their tournament opener before thrashing the Kerala Blasters 2 goals to none. Their opponents Sudeva FC have not managed to secure a win drawing both their encounters in the Cup.

Ahead of the Durand Cup 2023 matches between Mumbai City and Rajasthan United, Odisha FC and Sudeva Delhi, here is all you need to know:

What date will the Durand Cup 2023 matches be played?

The Durand Cup 2023 matches between Mumbai City and Rajasthan United, Odisha FC and Sudeva Delhi will take place on Monday, August 29.

Where will the Durand Cup 2023 matches be played?

The Durand Cup 2023 match between Mumbai City and Rajasthan United will be played at the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata.

The Durand Cup 2023 match between Odisha FC and Sudeva Delhi will be played at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

What time will the Durand Cup 2023 matches begin?

The Durand Cup 2023 match between Mumbai City and Rajasthan United will begin at 3:00 pm IST.

The Durand Cup 2023 match between Odisha FC and Sudeva Delhi will begin at 6:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Durand Cup 2023 matches?

The Durand Cup 2023 matches will be telecast live on the Sports18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Durand Cup 2023 match?

The Durand Cup 2023 matches are available to be streamed live on the Voot app and website.

Mumbai City vs Rajasthan United Predicted Starting Line-up:

Mumbai City: Phurba Lachenpa (Gk), Amey Ranawade, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Alberto Noguera, Rowllin Borges, Ahmed Jahouh, Asif Khan, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ayush Chhikara, Bipin Singh Thounaojam

Rajasthan United: Roy Bhaskar (Gk), Akhand Tarif, Ambekar Abhishek, Bhatt Hardik, Chadha Puneet, Chawan Anil, Nikum Gyamar, Ramos Omar, Harmanjot Singh, Bonet Francesc, Manzi Pedro

Odisha FC and Sudeva Delhi Predicted Starting Line-up:

Odisha FC: Lalthuammawia Ralte (Gk), Narender Gehlot, Nikhil Prabhu, Shubham Sarangi, Sebastian Zo, Paul Ramfangzauva, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Pedro Martin, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar

Sudeva Delhi: Sachin Jha (Gk), Bhat Basit Ahmed, Choudhary Pulkitveer, Mariyadasan Pradison, Renthlei Lalliansanga, Lawmnasangzuala R., Michael Sinam, Sarkar Abhijit, Gopalan Sreyas, Paul Shubho

