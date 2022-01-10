>MUN vs AVL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s FA Cup 2021-22 match between Manchester United and Aston Villa: Manchester United will kick off their FA Cup campaign on Tuesday against an in-form Aston Villa at Old Trafford. Both United and Villa have a rich history in the competition, having won the tournament on 12 and seven occasions, respectively.

The Red Devils’ last FA Cup title-winning campaign came in 2016 while Villa won their last title in 1957.

Aston Villa will come into this game on the back of an impressive 2-1 win over Brentford in their most recent game in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, United were handed a 0-1 loss at the hands of the Wolves in their last domestic league match and will be desperate to put up a good performance in this game.

>Ahead of today’s FA Cup 2021-22 encounter between Manchester United and Aston Villa; here is all you need to know:

>MUN vs AVL Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s FA Cup 2021-22 match between Manchester United and Aston Villa.

>MUN vs AVL Live Streaming

The match between Manchester United and Aston Villa is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV App.

>MUN vs AVL Match Details

The match between Manchester United and Aston Villa will be played on Tuesday, January 11, at Old Trafford. The game between Manchester United and Aston Villa will start at 01:25 am (IST).

>MUN vs AVL Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Vice-Captain: Bruno Fernandes

>MUN vs AVL Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez

Defenders: Alex Telles, Raphael Varane, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings

Midfielders: Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Douglas Luiz, Jacob Ramsey

Strikers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Ollie Watkins

>Manchester United vs Aston Villa starting line-ups:

Manchester United Possible Starting Line-up: Dean Henderson; Alex Telles, Raphael Varane, Phil Jones, Diogo Dalot; Scott McTominay, Fred; Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo

Aston Villa Possible Starting Line-up: Emiliano Martinez; Matt Target, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matty Cash; Stuart McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Jacob Ramsey; Emiliano Buendia, Danny Ings, Ollie Watkins

