MUN vs BRE Dream11 Team Prediction: Manchester United vs Brentford Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for EPL 2021-22 MUN vs BRE match, May 3, Old Trafford, Manchester, 12:30 am IST

Brentford will look to carry on their winning momentum as they are set to take on Manchester United in a mouth-watering match in the English Premier League (EPL).

Brentford have won three out of their last four encounters. They have beaten Watford, West Ham and Chelsea. Although Brentford drew their last game against Tottenham, the momentum will be on their side.

A win against Manchester United will take Brentford to 42 points on the EPL points table and clear their path to break into the top ten.

On the other hand, the Red Devils suffered two back-to-back humiliating defeats against Liverpool (4-0) and Arsenal (3-1). They managed to hold Chelsea to an unconvincing draw at the end of 90 minutes. The 1-1 scoreline did little to inspire confidence in the Manchester United fans with the only positive being Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a goal.

Sixth-placed Manchester United have bagged 55 points after 35 matches.

The match against Brentford is a chance for Manchester United to turn around their nightmarish season in the English Premier League.

Ahead of the match between Manchester United and Brentford, here is everything you need to know:

MUN vs BRE Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Manchester United vs Brentford match.

MUN vs BRE Live Streaming

The match between Manchester United and Brentford is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

MUN vs BRE Match Details

The MUN vs BRE match will be played at the Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday, May 3, at 12:30 AM IST.

MUN vs BRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Vice-Captain: Vitaly Janelt

Suggested Playing XI for MUN vs BRE Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: David Raya

Defenders: Alex Telles, Pontus Jansson, Kristoffer Ajer

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Christian Norgaard, Scott McTominay, Anthony Elanga

Strikers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Ivan Toney, Marcus Rashford

Manchester United (MUN) and Brentford (BRE) Possible Starting XI:

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Fred, Alex Telles, Scott McTominay, Anthony Elanga, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo

Brentford Predicted Starting Line-up: David Raya; Kristoffer Ajer, Pontus Jansson, Sorensen; Roerslev, Eriksen, Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Henry; Mbeumo, Ivan Toney

