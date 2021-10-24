>MUN vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool: Old foes lock horns in a blockbuster fixture as Manchester United host Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, from 9:00 PM IST onwards. Liverpool are unbeaten this season in both the Premier League and the Champions League and are at the top of their game, whereas Manchester United have been inconsistent and have been saved numerous times by their No. 7 Cristiano Ronaldo this season.

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position as manager is under jeopardy, Liverpool are just a point behind Chelsea and could go on top of the table if the Reds are able to walk away with three points. The last time the two sides collided, Liverpool thrashed United 4-2 at Old Trafford. A thrilling contest is scheduled and fans can check the MUN vs LIV Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

>MUN vs LIV Telecast

The Premier League matches will be broadcast on Star Sports Select.

>MUN vs LIV Live Streaming

The match between MUN vs LIV is available to be streamed live on Hotstar + Disney App.

>MUN vs LIV Match Details

The match between MUN vs LIV will be played on Sunday, October 24, at Old Trafford. The game will start at 9:00 PM (IST).

>MUN vs LIV Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

>Vice-Captain: Mohamed Salah

>MUN vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Allison

>Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw

>Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Fabinho, Jadon Sancho

>Strikers: Sadio Mane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah

>Manchester United vs Liverpool probable XI:

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-Up: David de Gea (GK), Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Donny van de Beek, Ronaldo

>Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-Up: Alisson (GK), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firminho, Mane

