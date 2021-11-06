>MUN vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Premier League 2021-22 between Manchester United vs Manchester City: Premier League 2021-22 season’s most awaited derby gets underway on Saturday, as Manchester United welcome Manchester City at Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men ended a four-game winless run in the home league with a dominant 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur last time out, which sees them occupy the fifth spot in the table after 10 matches. City, on the other hand, were stunned by Crystal Palace in a 2-0 defeat at the Etihad last weekend, which has seen the third-placed champions fall five points adrift of table-toppers Chelsea.

The bitter rivals also recorded contrasting midweek results in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22, as United were forced to come from behind twice to draw with Atalanta BC while Pep Guardiola’s men swept aside Club Brugge 4-1 on Thursday.

Even though the hosts have a very good record against the visitors, the upcoming derby will be a tough contest for the home team as Guardiola’s men are desperate for a win.

>Premier League 2021-22, MUN vs MCI Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can enjoy live telecast on Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The match can also be live-streamed on Jio TV as well.

>MUN vs MCI International Friendlies 2021, Match Details

The high-octane fixture will be played on Saturday, November 6 at Old Trafford, in London, England. The game will kick-off at 06:00 PM IST.

>MUN vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Cavani

>Vice-Captain: Foden

>Goalkeeper: Ederson

>Defenders: Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Wan-Bissaka

>Midfielders: De Bruyne, Fernandes, Foden, Rodri

>Strikers: Ronaldo, Cavani

>MUN vs MCI Probable XIs

>Manchester United: De Gea; Bailly, Lindelof, Maguire; Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Fred, Shaw; Fernandes; Ronaldo, Cavani

>Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Jesus, Foden, Grealish

