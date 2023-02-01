MUN vs NOT Dream11 Team Prediction: Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sunday's EFL Cup 2022-23 MUN vs NOT Match, February 2, 1:30 am IST

Manchester United will battle it out against Nottingham Forest in the second leg of the EFL Cup fixture. The Red Devils recorded a convincing 3-0 win over Forest in their first leg at City Ground on January 26. Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for the Manchester Based club in the sixth minute putting them firmly in the driving seat. Wout Weghorst doubled their lead in the 45th minute. Bruno Fernandes then got a third goal for Manchester United in the 89th minute putting the match beyond the reach of Steve Cooper’s men.

The Red Devils would be hoping to put a similar shift against Nottingham, coming Thursday in the second leg and cement their place in the final of the EFL Cup. On the other hand, Forest has a colossal task in front of them in the second leg. Man Utd would consider themselves firm favourites to clinch the tie.

Ahead of the match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest, here is everything you need to know:

MUN vs NOT Telecast

The Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest EFL Cup match will not be broadcasted in India.

MUN vs NOT Live Streaming

The match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest will not be streamed in India.

MUN vs NOT Match Details

The MUN vs NOT match will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday, February 2, at 1:30 am IST.

MUN vs NOT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Casemiro

Vice-Captain: M Rashford

Suggested Playing XI for MUN vs NOT Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: D De Gea

Defenders: R Varane, S Aurier, A Wan-Bissaka

Midfielders: Casemiro, B Fernandes, R Freuler, Danilo

Strikers: M Rashford, W Weghorst, M Gibbs-White

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Possible Starting XI:

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: W Hennessey, S Aurier, J Worrall, S McKenna, R Lodi, S Surridge, Danilo, R Freuler, G Scarpa, B Johnson, M Gibbs-White

Nottingham Forest Predicted Starting Line-up: D De Gea, A Wan-Bissaka, R Varane, L Martinez, T Malacia, Casemiro, Fred, Antony, B Fernandes, M Rashford, W Weghorst

