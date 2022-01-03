>MUN vs WOL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers: Manchester United will welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday at Old Trafford in their next Premier League with the hope to continue their winning momentum. The Red Devils will come into this game after battering Burnley 3-1 midweek. United looked better at the backline during their previous fixture, but they were not as impressive as the scoreline looks.

Wolves have been out of action since December 19 after their impressive goalless draw against Chelsea and it’s difficult to gauge how they will turn here. The visiting side’s last two domestic league games were postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak in England’s top-tier.

Manchester United have been impressive against the Wolves in recent years as they have won eight of their last ten home games against them in all competition. In five of their last seven Premier League games, the Wolves have kept a clean sheet and will look to continue their impressive work in this game as well.

Ahead of today's Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers; here is all you need to know:

MUN vs WOL Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

MUN vs WOL Live Streaming

The match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers is available to be streamed live on Hotstar+Disney App.

MUN vs WOL Match Details

The match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers will be played on Monday, January 3, at Old Trafford. The game between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers will start at 11:00 pm (IST).

MUN vs WOL Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Fernandes

Vice-Captain: Ronaldo

MUN vs WOL Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: De Gea

Defenders: Varane, Saiss, Kilman

Midfielders: Fernandes, Greenwood, Neves, Marcal

Strikers: Ronaldo, Cavani, Traore

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers starting line-ups:

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Greenwood, McTominay, Matic, Fernandes; Ronaldo, Cavani

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted Starting XI: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Hoever, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal; Traore, Jimenez, Podence

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.